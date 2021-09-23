Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INPX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Inpixon has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inpixon by 23,663.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

