Insider Buying: Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Purchases A$29,663.70 in Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) insider Patria Mann acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.34 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$29,663.70 ($21,188.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bega Cheese’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

