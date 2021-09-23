Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $864,037.27 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $864,037.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 38,273 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $845,833.30.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72.

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.11 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 249,313 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,853,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

