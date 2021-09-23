Insider Buying: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases $86,250.00 in Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

