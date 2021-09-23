Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Purchases 950,000 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) insider Howard Coleman purchased 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$560,500.00 ($400,357.14).
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.
Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile
