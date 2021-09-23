Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ABNB stock traded up $5.19 on Thursday, reaching $175.15. 271,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion and a PE ratio of -11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

