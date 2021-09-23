Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $2,742,031.74 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06.

ALTR stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

