Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $2,742,031.74 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.
- On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.
- On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.
- On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06.
ALTR stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
