Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $143,150.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00.

AMKR opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $15,879,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

