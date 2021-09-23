Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 785.46, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.