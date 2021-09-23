Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total transaction of $1,706,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total transaction of $1,774,338.39.

Shares of NVAX opened at $232.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

