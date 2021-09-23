Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,601. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $126.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trupanion by 19.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

