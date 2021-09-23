Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 286.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

