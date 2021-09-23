Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

