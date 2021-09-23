Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. 142,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,783. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

