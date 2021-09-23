Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 269.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 31.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Integer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Integer by 37.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITGR opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

