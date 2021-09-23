IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Purchases 28 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($193.89).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jonathan Gunby acquired 27 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, for a total transaction of £154.44 ($201.78).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

LON IHP opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 553.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 535.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 607 ($7.93).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

