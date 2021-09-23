Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,472,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,129,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

