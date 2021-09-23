Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 68.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 105.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 268,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 78,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

INTC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 384,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

