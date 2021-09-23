Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $1,189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,267,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $1,261,200.00.

IBKR opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.