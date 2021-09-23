Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $32,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

