International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 195 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 217 ($2.84).

LON IAG opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

