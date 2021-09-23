International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.06

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 176.85 ($2.31), with a volume of 65839904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.18 ($2.17).

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 217 ($2.84).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.