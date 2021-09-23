International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.51

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.51 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.17). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 2,286,415 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 3.78 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. This represents a yield of 2.19%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is 2.27%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

