Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IPI opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 452,274 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $8,724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 238.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.