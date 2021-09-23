Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1,077.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the second quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the second quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins bodes well. Per management, the quarter exhibited both the demand for superior quality minimally invasive procedures along with a return to surgeries that were deferred during the pandemic. Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs continue to raise concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $975.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $958.94.

ISRG opened at $1,028.47 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $647.54 and a 12-month high of $1,087.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,018.47 and a 200-day moving average of $894.75.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $4,767,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

