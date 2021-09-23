Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,142 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.17% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

CQQQ stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

