Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $43.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.