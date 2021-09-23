Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

