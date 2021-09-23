Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,140 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

