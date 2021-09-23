Investors Purchase High Volume of Gossamer Bio Put Options (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,016 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,218% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Gossamer Bio stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 740,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,740. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 566,354 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 119.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

