ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.18). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $271,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 612,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.