iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $222,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IRTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

