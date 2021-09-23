iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.51. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,568. iRobot has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

