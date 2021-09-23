Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 206.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,943 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 637,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.