iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,128 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $75,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,333,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.66. 171,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

