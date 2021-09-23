iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1,028.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 149,395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 139,493 shares. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64.

