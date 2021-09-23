iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,029,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,286,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

