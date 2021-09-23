iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TSE:XMU traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.77. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$55.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.34.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.