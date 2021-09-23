iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 75,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,584,560 shares.The stock last traded at $83.93 and had previously closed at $81.99.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.