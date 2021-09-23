iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.