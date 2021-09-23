iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Boosted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,528 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after acquiring an additional 217,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.20. 16,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

