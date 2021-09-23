iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

