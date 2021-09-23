iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 181,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

