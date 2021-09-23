iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF stock opened at C$17.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$16.69 and a 1 year high of C$23.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.85.

