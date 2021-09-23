Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF)

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

