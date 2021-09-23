Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 2,635 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Itron by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.