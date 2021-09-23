J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim Purchases 5,000 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim acquired 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $80,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rahamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Rahamim acquired 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $83,750.00.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.66. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $5,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 64.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

