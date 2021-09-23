Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.86. 52,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

