James Offerdahl Sells 8,000 Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $410,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. CS Disco Inc has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41.

LAW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

