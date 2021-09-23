Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Down 0.3%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. 759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 25.00% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

